Ohio State Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66

The Buckeyes defeat Akron on a buzzer beater
The Buckeyes defeat Akron on a buzzer beater(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Zed Key saved No. 17 Ohio State from a season-opening embarrassment on Tuesday night, catching a sharp pass from freshman Malachi Branham in the paint and banking home a buzzer-beater to give the Buckeyes a 67-66 win over Akron.

Akron was in position for the upset thanks to Ali Ali, who was fouled on a step-back 3-pointer and converted the four-point play to put the Zips ahead 66-65 with 6 seconds left in a game that was tied six times in the second half.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Ali had 17 points and K.J. Walton 16 for the Zips.

