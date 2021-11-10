Advertisement

Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in girl’s sweatshirt at school

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The parents of a six-year-old girl are arrested after meth is reportedly found in the girl’s sweatshirt at school.

Police were called to Neale Elementary School in Vienna around 10 a.m. Wednsday morning. Police say suspected meth fell out of the adult sweatshirt the girl was wearing.

Police performed a search warrant at the parent’s home in Vienna on 30th Street, where they allegedly found more suspected meth.

Crystal Eggleton and Stephen Eggleton are charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

