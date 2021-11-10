Parkersburg council approves water and sewer rate hike

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Only one member of Parkersburg City Council-3rd ward Councilman Bob Mercer-voted against three ordinances, two of them getting final reading, to enact a water rate increase and to invest in water and sewer system improvements.

“We have spent long hours on the phone about this before I could support it,” said Sharon Kuhl, District 2 Councilwoman, who voted for the measures. “I can assure you it’s not going to pay raises, and it is to take care of our infrastructure.”

That includes a 7% rate increase, the second in a little more than a decade, but lower than the 45% increase approved in 2010,

Jeff Fox, Parkersburg resident and a former councilman, while indicating support for the rate hike, expressed opposition to another issue discussed Tuesday night: an investment in a water and sewer line extension to Fort Boreman Hill.

“The spending on this needs to be done wisely, efficiently and fairly. Spending this to develop previously undeveloped land for the benefit of a few, is not a fair, wise or efficient use of the taxpayers money.”

Mayor Tom Joyce was among those saying before any project will come to any location, infrastructure improvements must come first.

”If we can get the water and sewer piece,” Mayor Joyce told council, “because nothing can happen-whether it be retail, hotel, residential, sports complex-nothing can happen on Fort Boreman property without water and sewer.”

49 acres of land on Fort Boreman is the location of a proposed youth sports complex, a $1.5 million project for which the PM Company is seeking a city-county partnership to match state funds.

Said Lindsey Piersol, President, Wood County Development Authority: “The conversations that have been have with people on my board are, ‘My kids are in traveling soccer, we go to Columbus every weekend, we stay in a hotel Thursday, Friday and Saturday; we’re eating out Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and we are spending all that disposable income somewhere that is not Parkersburg, Wood County.”

Others in opposition noted the area already has youth sports facilities. Backers of the Fort Boreman project said, however, that unlike theirs, the existing fields are located in the flood plain.

Of the water projects, a third reading will be needed for a measure allowing for the issuance of $11 million in bonds for the water and sewer repairs. A public meeting on that ordinance is scheduled for council’s December 14 meeting.

