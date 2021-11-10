Parkersburg Salvation Army still in need of bell ringers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Major Patrick Richmond, volunteers help “tremendously” to bring money into the kettles.

He says the money then goes directly to the “events, services, and ministries” that the Salvation Army provides for our community.

This year, Major Richmond says they are hoping to raise $100,000.

He says “that will house 4,000 people in our shelter. So, 4,000 nights is represented in $100,000. $100,000 will feed 100,000 meals in our kitchen. $100,000 will help us tremendously with transitional housing... helping families get out of the generational poverty that they may be dealing with and getting them into a solid, steady home of their own.”

Major Richmond says this year, all bell ringers will be volunteers and says they are in need of many more.

He adds they also need volunteers in the coming weeks for Thanksgiving, saying that they are “planning on feeding 1,500 meals out of this location on Thanksgiving Day.”

Speaking to the value of volunteering and of service, Major Richmond spoke of his own children.

“Seeing them grow up and want to do the exact same thing... want to be able to serve, want to see others get the help that they need and that they deserve... has really been a blessing.”

Major Richmond says the Parkersburg Salvation Army will be holding a kick-off event this Saturday at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna at 11 a.m.

To sign up for bell ringing, go to www.registertoring.com.

You can also call 304-485-4529 and ask for Major Patrick Richmond.

