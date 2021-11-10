Advertisement

Sen. Capito: Plenty for W.Va. in infrastructure bill

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From roads and bridges to capping abandoned oil and gas wells, there’s a lot for our region in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill given approval by Congress November 6.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito was a key member of the Senate in talks with President Joe Biden during the summer on the makeup of the traditional portion of the president’s “Build Back Better” plan. Those talks ultimately failed, but a bill she later voted for was approved by the House of Representatives Friday. Biden is expected to sign it later this month.

“The basis of this bill is a highway bill, a surface transportation bill, and a water infrastructure bill,” Capito said while visiting Parkersburg Monday. “These are the building blocks of what I was considering: pnysical core infrastructure. It has broadband in there, it has airports, rail and a lot of other ways to modernize our transportation sector.”

The other portion of the president’s plan-the social spending measure-faces a tougher battle in Congress.

Capito disagrees with optimistic words Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio gave us last week, that the bill could get final approval by Thanksgiving.

“There’s still a lot of money our cities and states have to answer these issues. I think it’s the wrong thing at the wrong time, it’s way too expensive, and it’s wasteful spending.”

It’s something for which all eyes will likely be on Capito’s West Virginia counterpart, Democrat Joe Manchin.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
One person is dead after a house fire in New Matamoras.
UPDATE: Fatal fire death being investigated as a homicide
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”
Booth Goodwin of Goodwin & Goodwin speaks with Wood County Commission.
Wood County Commission meets with law firm as new sheriff investigation begins
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.

Latest News

Johnson's defense team plans to argue he was defending himself the day his brother was killed.
Man accused of killing brother appears for motion hearing
This couple has helped the YMCA with multiple renovation projects through the year.
Local YMCA dedicates room to philanthropic couple
Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Greater Marietta Community Food Bank
Greater Marietta Community Food Pantry helping families prepare for holidays despite price hikes and supply chain shortages