Sophie Evans signs to play volleyball at West Virginia State

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Sophie Evans of Marietta High School has signed on to play volleyball for the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State University.

Sophie had a well-decorated career at Marietta, and is excited for the challenges that will face her in college volleyball.

She says that when she went to a camp, and then visited campus officially, it was an easy decision for her.

Sophie thanked her parents, teammates, and coaches for getting her to this point in her journey.

