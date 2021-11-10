Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Firefighters are currently attending to a structure fire on the 300 block of Fifth Street on the corner of Culter Street.

It has been confirmed as the Sorority house of Alpha Xi Delta, affiliated with Marietta College. No injuries have been reported.

As of this time, Marietta Fire Department and Devola Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.