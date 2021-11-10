Advertisement

Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta

Generic fire graphic
Generic fire graphic(AP)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Firefighters are currently attending to a structure fire on the 300 block of Fifth Street on the corner of Culter Street.

It has been confirmed as the Sorority house of Alpha Xi Delta, affiliated with Marietta College. No injuries have been reported.

As of this time, Marietta Fire Department and Devola Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

