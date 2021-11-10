Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Casey Brooker

Fort Frye's Casey Brooker is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week.
Fort Frye's Casey Brooker is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week.(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

Casey Brooker is a senior football and basketball player at Fort Frye High School.

Being a student athlete with a 3.5 GPA, Casey credits his success in the classroom to the schedule he keeps for himself.

From the classroom to the field, he loves how the people close to him always push him to keep working.

He has always been passionate about football and knew from the beginning that this was the sport for him.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
One person is dead after a house fire in New Matamoras.
UPDATE: Fatal fire death being investigated as a homicide
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”
Booth Goodwin of Goodwin & Goodwin speaks with Wood County Commission.
Wood County Commission meets with law firm as new sheriff investigation begins
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.

Latest News

The Buckeyes defeat Akron on a buzzer beater
Ohio State Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66
The Mountaineers defeat Oakland in the season opener
West Virginia gets past Oakland 60-53 in season opener
Scores and highlights from Week 12 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
2021 Football Frenzy Week 12 Recap
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Browns give OBJ his release