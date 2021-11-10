Advertisement

United Way Alliance and partners are setting up for the Festival of Trees

United Way Alliance and partners are setting up for the Festival of Trees
United Way Alliance and partners are setting up for the Festival of Trees(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is preparing for Christmas cheer, as a classic tradition returns.

The non-profit is gearing up for the festival of trees at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

The United Way and many of their partners and local businesses are coming together to help put this event together.

One of the officials of the organization says that the event almost doubled the entries from 2020.

“We feel like that’s kind of what United Way does is we bring everybody together and get more and more people involved every year. So, we’re really excited about it,” says marketing and events specialist, Morgan DeCicco.

The tree lighting will begin on November 12th.

The festival will include a number of events, from the character breakfast on November 28th, to a tree decorating competition called “Trimmed” that will be on December 2nd.

If you would like more information on the festival, you can click on this link for tickets and to know more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
Sunshine Bracewell obit
Obituary: Bracewell, Sunshine O.
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”

Latest News

Parents charged after meth allegedly found in girl's sweatshirt at school
Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in girl’s sweatshirt at school
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Governor, W.Va. health leaders continue to stress need for people to get booster shots
World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams helped launch 58 memorials in 44...
World War II hero Woody Williams recovering from fall
WTAP News @ 6 - Billy Ray Johnson hearing
WTAP News @ 6 - Billy Ray Johnson hearing