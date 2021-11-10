United Way Alliance and partners are setting up for the Festival of Trees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is preparing for Christmas cheer, as a classic tradition returns.

The non-profit is gearing up for the festival of trees at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

The United Way and many of their partners and local businesses are coming together to help put this event together.

One of the officials of the organization says that the event almost doubled the entries from 2020.

“We feel like that’s kind of what United Way does is we bring everybody together and get more and more people involved every year. So, we’re really excited about it,” says marketing and events specialist, Morgan DeCicco.

The tree lighting will begin on November 12th.

The festival will include a number of events, from the character breakfast on November 28th, to a tree decorating competition called “Trimmed” that will be on December 2nd.

If you would like more information on the festival, you can click on this link for tickets and to know more.

