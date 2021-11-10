Advertisement

West Virginia gets past Oakland 60-53 in season opener

The Mountaineers defeat Oakland in the season opener
The Mountaineers defeat Oakland in the season opener(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) -

Taz Sherman scored 18 points to lead West Virginia to a 60-53 victory over Oakland in the season opener for both teams.

Sean McNeil had 11 points for the Mountaineers, who took a double-digit lead early in the second half but struggled offensively down the stretch.

Jamal Cain scored 15 points, Trey Townsend added 12 and Micah Parrish had 10 points for Oakland.

The Golden Grizzlies committed 25 turnovers.

McNeil’s 3-pointer gave West Virginia its largest lead, 50-33, with 11 minutes left in the game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
One person is dead after a house fire in New Matamoras.
UPDATE: Fatal fire death being investigated as a homicide
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”
Booth Goodwin of Goodwin & Goodwin speaks with Wood County Commission.
Wood County Commission meets with law firm as new sheriff investigation begins
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.

Latest News

Fort Frye's Casey Brooker is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week.
Student Athlete of the Week: Casey Brooker
The Buckeyes defeat Akron on a buzzer beater
Ohio State Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66
Scores and highlights from Week 12 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
2021 Football Frenzy Week 12 Recap
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Browns give OBJ his release