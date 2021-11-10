Advertisement

World War II hero Woody Williams recovering from fall

World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams helped launch 58 memorials in 44...
World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams helped launch 58 memorials in 44 states throughout the country through his foundation.(wlox)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we honor veterans this week, many prayers and well wishes are going out to a West Virginia military hero.

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams was hospitalized in Huntington after he fell down a flight of stairs.

Among other injuries, Woody suffered several broken ribs and pelvic fractures. He told us he’s extremely grateful, because he knows it could have been much worse, especially at 98 years of age.

The fall happened two weeks ago, and Woody will be starting physical therapy this week.

If you would like to send a get well card, you can address it to: Woody Williams, Encompass Rehab, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington, WV 25705.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”
Sunshine Bracewell obit
Obituary: Bracewell, Sunshine O.

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Billy Ray Johnson hearing
WTAP News @ 6 - Billy Ray Johnson hearing
Parkersburg council approves water and sewer rate hike
Sen. Capito: Plenty for W.Va. in infrastructure bill
Johnson's defense team plans to argue he was defending himself the day his brother was killed.
Man accused of killing brother appears for motion hearing