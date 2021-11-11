Advertisement

30 years of serving his country, this veteran now serves his community

Alfred Venham says getting involved with the local veterans organizations is the best way to give back to those who have given us so much
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Alfred Venham was seventeen when he first joined the military and after thirty years of serving his country, he now serves his community through his work with veterans.

Venham says his father served in the Korean War and encouraged him to serve.

He says his greatest honor while serving came when he was selected to help set-up the Joint Personal Effects Depot... an organization that “ensures remains/portions of deceased service members are prepared to standard with dignity, honor, and respect prior to final interment.”

After thirty years of service, Venham says he was called to serve here in Marietta, inspired once again by his father.

He says he joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Marietta as his father had, with the mission of influencing people to be more patriotic. After the success of this year’s Veterans Day parade, he says he feels that mission is complete.

Venham helped in the parade’s planning and execution.

He says getting involved with the local veterans organizations is the best way to give back to those who have given us so much.

He also spoke about the troubling suicide rates among veterans saying “if you think there might be a flag, go tell somebody. Raise that flag. You may have just saved a veterans life.”

