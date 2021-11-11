City of Vienna holds ceremony to honor veterans

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna held a short ceremony at Spencer’s Landing in honor of veterans.

Mayor Randy Rapp and veterans spoke in great lengths about the importance of today.

Wreaths were laid, cannons were blown off and patriotic songs were played to honor the veterans.

“Veterans Day is the day that we say thank you to all of our soldiers and all of our veterans and all of the families that support them. It’s one of the best days of the year for me. I enjoy it thoroughly. And I am so grateful for the people that have done this. It is just abolutely wonderful. Today was very special for us,” says Mayor Rapp.

The ceremony also wanted to pay tribute to Gold Star Families.

Including to Woody Williams who Rapp and others at the ceremony wanted to send their best wishes.

