Advertisement

City of Vienna holds ceremony to honor veterans

City of Vienna holds ceremony to honor veterans
City of Vienna holds ceremony to honor veterans(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna held a short ceremony at Spencer’s Landing in honor of veterans.

Mayor Randy Rapp and veterans spoke in great lengths about the importance of today.

Wreaths were laid, cannons were blown off and patriotic songs were played to honor the veterans.

“Veterans Day is the day that we say thank you to all of our soldiers and all of our veterans and all of the families that support them. It’s one of the best days of the year for me. I enjoy it thoroughly. And I am so grateful for the people that have done this. It is just abolutely wonderful. Today was very special for us,” says Mayor Rapp.

The ceremony also wanted to pay tribute to Gold Star Families.

Including to Woody Williams who Rapp and others at the ceremony wanted to send their best wishes.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charges after meth allegedly found in student's sweatshirt at school
Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in student’s sweatshirt at school
Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Ohio man dies in crash
Jessica Lynch speaks to Emerson Elementary students
Former soldier POW Jessica Lynch talks with area students about significance of Veterans Day
The upper back part of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority house saw the most damage from the fire.
Marietta College sorority house fire under investigation, fundraiser set up to help students affected

Latest News

James Wilmer White
WATCH | Family, officials tell the story of a lost World War 2 soldier’s return
30 years of serving his country, this veteran now serves his community
30 years of serving his country, this veteran now serves his community
One of the many signs
Edison Middle salutes veterans with annual sign rally
George Wulfert, Korean War Veteran
Korean War veteran among many honored during Marietta Veterans Day parade