Edison Middle salutes veterans with annual sign rally

By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students, teachers, and staff from Edison Middle School participated in their annual “Thank a Veteran” sign rally Thursday morning.

It took place on Pike Street near Rayon Drive.

The crowd stood out with signs of support from 10 a.m. to noon, prompting honking and cheering from passing cars.

According to Edison’s principal Janet Sears, the annual event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This year, Sears says they had the largest turnout in event history.

Charlene Collins, a sixth-grade science teacher at Edison who also served in the United States Marine Corps says this event is a great lesson in service for the students.

“They just have to provide their time. It doesn’t cost them anything other than getting a ride here. It helps them see the importance of giving back to their community in some small way,” Collins says.

Collins says Edison also held a Veterans Day assembly Tuesday.

She said it was a time for all three veterans currently on staff at Edison to speak to the students.

Christy Archer, another Edison teacher praised Edison Middle and Wood County Schools for “continuing to teach patriotism” and the sacrifice of those who’ve served.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

