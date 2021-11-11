Korean War veteran among many honored during Marietta Veterans Day parade

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Local veterans were honored today during Marietta’s Veterans Day parade.

V-F-W members, Senator Bill Jhonson, and other military and community leaders took part in the parade. A ceremony was held at Muskingum park following the parade where members of the Washington County Veterans Service and Marietta city leaders spoke about the importance of Veterans Day and honoring those that continue to defend our country.

Korean War Veteran George Wulfert says he’s honored to be among the few living Korean War Veterans in the area and to be able to still participate in local veterans events.

“It’s great to see this parade as big as it was today. And all I can remember is thinking back 70 years ago, I’m only 91 years old...thinking back 70 years ago and how I became a part of the veterans’ day parade later on..it was very significant for me and I’m glad to see the honor that was given to all the soldiers and everybody else,” Wulfert said.

Wulfert, along with many other veterans, enjoyed a free lunch following the ceremony. Quilts of Valor were also presented to 12 veterans by VFW Ohio Riders District 5 at post 58.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.