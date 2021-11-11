Advertisement

Obituary: Bell, James Arthur

By Phillip Hickman
James Arthur Bell, 93, of Grantsville, WV, went to the Lord on November 7, 2021, at WV Caring Hospice, Elkins, WV.

He was born December 17, 1927, a son of the late Holly and Arldia Stump Bell.

Jim married Juanita Nichols in 1949. They shared 72 years of marriage together.

They had 3 sons, Holly Dennis Bell, James Arthur Bell II (Bambi), and Robert Alan Bell.

He worked for Consolidated Gas (Dominion) for 43 years retiring as a crew foreman. He was well-known for his stunning Christmas light displays, his fish fry events, and his contributions to the community.  He always kept busy plowing snow, tilling gardens, making wooden bowls and homemade molasses. He was honored for the years of dedication and hard work he put into making the Heritage Village at Calhoun County Park a reality with lifelong friend, Ducky Stevens.

In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by brothers George Bell (Mary) and Michael Bell and half-sister, Dorothy Fowler; six grandchildren, Christopher Bell, Vanessa Hinkle, Andy Bell, Jen Mounts (Stephen), Wesley Bell (Mackenzie), and Kelly Bell (Eugene); eight great-grandchildren, Samantha Cantu (Jayden), Cody Hinkle, Shakera Bell, Clayton Mounts, Hanley Mounts, Kyrian Mounts, Dakota Mounts, and Rowen Bell.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Denny Bell; sister-in-law, Susan Bell; and brother-in-law, Glen Fowler.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. David Weaver officiating.  Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Grantsville, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

