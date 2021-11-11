Obituary: Cox Sr., Royal Donavon

Royal Donavon Cox Sr., 89, of Pullman, WV departed this life Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, in Parkersburg, WV.

Don was born May 31, 1932, in Washington, PA, a son of the late Royal H. and Georgia (Muntzing) Cox.

Don was married to Mary Virginia Tanzey on July 3, 1951.

Don is survived by his daughters, Sheila Ross-Cox of Pullman, WV, Germaine Umstead (Randy) of Pullman, WV, Gale Darlene Cox –Sauer of Parkersburg, WV, and Canaan Cox-Davidson (Jack) of Parkersburg, WV; beloved grandchildren, Holly Cox of Charleston, WV, Justin Cox (Stephanie) of Ripley, WV, Leah Richards (Troy) of Parkersburg, WV, Clifton Umstead (Danielle) of New York, Lydia Umstead-Fluharty (Chad Wilson) of Pullman, WV, Jessa Snyder-Mullen (Daniel) of Parkersburg, WV, Jaden Wyse of Parkersburg, WV, Gabriel Sauer of Parkersburg, WV, and Justa Cox of Ripley, WV; 17 great-grandchildren; and daughter in law, Gloria Parsons Cox of Ripley, WV.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Virginia Tanzey Cox; son, Royal D. Cox II; and daughter, April (Desi) Cox- Wyse.

Don worked as a Railroad man in the Steel Mills of Ohio and then worked 27 years at Ravens Metal as a welder and inspector; he was also the Union President at work of the Aluminum and Glassworkers. He was a 33rd Degree Mason with the Harrisville Lodge #98 AF & AM.

He was an outdoorsman and loved his horses and hunting dogs. He was the President of the Ritchie County Coon Hunter’s Association and had several champion coon hunting dogs. He also loved musky fishing and was the President of the WV Husky Musky Club. Don had a wonderful circle of good “buddies” and friends with whom he hunted and musky fished- John Boston, Don Smith, Jim Robinson and Debbie, and Ed and Barb Cogar. He was an avid deer hunter with bow and gun, but his passion came to be chasing the wily turkey gobblers over the hills of Ritchie County!

Don attended the Assembly of God churches in Harrisville, West Union, and Vienna where he was baptized.

Funeral services will take place at 1 pm on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Roger Richards and Michael Kell officiating. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery in Pullman, WV. Visitation will take place 11 am-1 pm prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

