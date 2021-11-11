Obituary: Groves, Tina Marie
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Tina Marie Groves, 63, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 15, 1958, in Columbus, OH, a daughter of the late William Richard Groves and Barbara Gay Davis Groves McCoy.
Tina was a homemaker and loved watching movies, books, and camping.
She is survived by her companion, Robert “Bob” Wenger; a sister, Darlene Hart; and a brother, Terry Groves.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Lynn Groves.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Groves family.
