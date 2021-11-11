Obituary: Hall, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Hall, 45, of Parkersburg died November 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Beckley, WV a daughter of Jack and Patricia (Hodges) Rose of Parkersburg.

She worked for Gabriel’s and enjoyed amusement parks, flea markets, and hiking. In addition to her parents she is survived by her significant other Chris Coon of Parkersburg; son Corey Hall of Parkersburg; sister Stephanie Rexroad (Douglas) of Parkersburg; nephew Stephen Dillon (Cayla); niece Isabella Steele (Logan); great-nephew Jace Dillon; her best friend Tammy Henry; and the boys Smokey and Bandit.

A celebration of her life will be Sunday 3:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Chaplin Rick Brookens officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.