Advertisement

Obituary: Hall, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Hall obit
Barbara Ann Hall obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara Ann Hall, 45, of Parkersburg died November 4, 2021, at her residence.  She was born in Beckley, WV a daughter of Jack and Patricia (Hodges) Rose of Parkersburg.

She worked for Gabriel’s and enjoyed amusement parks, flea markets, and hiking. In addition to her parents she is survived by her significant other Chris Coon of Parkersburg; son Corey Hall of Parkersburg; sister Stephanie Rexroad (Douglas) of Parkersburg; nephew Stephen Dillon (Cayla); niece Isabella Steele (Logan); great-nephew Jace Dillon; her best friend Tammy Henry; and the boys Smokey and Bandit.

A celebration of her life will be Sunday 3:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Chaplin Rick Brookens officiating.  The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charges after meth allegedly found in student's sweatshirt at school
Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in student’s sweatshirt at school
Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Ohio man dies in crash
Jessica Lynch speaks to Emerson Elementary students
Former soldier POW Jessica Lynch talks with area students about significance of Veterans Day
The upper back part of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority house saw the most damage from the fire.
Marietta College sorority house fire under investigation, fundraiser set up to help students affected

Latest News

James Arthur Bell obit
Obituary: Bell, James Arthur
Rose Stevens obit
Obituary: Stevens, Rose Mary
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thompson, Iva “Mae”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rouse, Robin G.