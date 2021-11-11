Advertisement

Obituary: Rouse, Robin G.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robin G. Rouse, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 4th, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1954, a daughter to the late Wayne and Carolyn (Green) Stewart. Robin loved spending time with her grandchildren, board games, crocheting, and was a passionate lover of animals.

Surviving Robin is her husband Roger Rouse; children Roger Rouse II (Terri), Terri Phillips (Mike), and Robert Rouse (Amanda); grandchildren Jassamyn, Lexus, Cadince, Jayme, Joselyn, Jadon, Carolyn, Michael, and Colt; great-granddaughter Freyja; sister Patricia Jackson, and brother Christopher Stewart (Kathy).

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held Saturday, November, 13th, at 1 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery directly after the ceremony.  Visitation will be held Friday, November 12th, from 6-8 pm at Leavitt’s, and again an hour before the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Parents charges after meth allegedly found in student's sweatshirt at school
Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in student’s sweatshirt at school
Jessica Lynch speaks to Emerson Elementary students
Former soldier POW Jessica Lynch talks with area students about significance of Veterans Day
Sunshine Bracewell obit
Obituary: Bracewell, Sunshine O.
The upper back part of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority house saw the most damage from the fire.
Marietta College sorority house fire under investigation, fundraiser set up to help students affected

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Groves, Tina Marie
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cox Sr., Royal Donavon
Vonnel F Conley obit
Obituary: Conley, Vonnel F.
Terry Brooks Webb obit
Obituary: Webb, Terry Brooks