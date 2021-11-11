Obituary: Rouse, Robin G.

Robin G. Rouse, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 4th, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1954, a daughter to the late Wayne and Carolyn (Green) Stewart. Robin loved spending time with her grandchildren, board games, crocheting, and was a passionate lover of animals.

Surviving Robin is her husband Roger Rouse; children Roger Rouse II (Terri), Terri Phillips (Mike), and Robert Rouse (Amanda); grandchildren Jassamyn, Lexus, Cadince, Jayme, Joselyn, Jadon, Carolyn, Michael, and Colt; great-granddaughter Freyja; sister Patricia Jackson, and brother Christopher Stewart (Kathy).

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held Saturday, November, 13th, at 1 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery directly after the ceremony. Visitation will be held Friday, November 12th, from 6-8 pm at Leavitt’s, and again an hour before the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

