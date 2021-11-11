Obituary: Stevens, Rose Mary

Rose Mary Stevens, 70, of Vienna, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at her residence.

She was born August 2, 1951, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Erwin Milton Adams Jr. and Doris Jean Adkins Adams.

Rose worked at Walmart. She loved playing bingo and always thought of others first. Rose was a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ann Spencer (Roger) of Vienna and Lisa Marie Wilson of Parkersburg; one son, Michael Wayne Bolyard (Lora) of Japan; two sisters, Carolyn Williams (Tim) of Parkersburg and Brenda Kay Adams of Vienna; three grandchildren, Evan, Chase and Jude; two nieces, Beth Williams and Holly Holbert; and special caregiver, Sonja Hall.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Barton and all his nurses especially, Hope, Amedysis Hospice, and Dr. Khalil.

At Rose Mary’s request, she donated her body to the Human Gift Registry at WVU. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna.

