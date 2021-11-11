Obituary: Thompson, Iva “Mae”

Iva “Mae” Thompson, 95, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Stonerise Parkersburg.

She was born August 11, 1926, in Tuckers Creek, WV, a daughter of the late James S. and Mary E. Davis Thompson.

Mae was a graduate of Wirt Country High School. She worked various jobs throughout her life which included working in restaurants, the Greyhound Bus Terminal, Union News, and cleaning houses.

She leaves behind several nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Herbert, and George Thompson; and sisters, Elizabeth Gant, Blendina Dye, and Mildred Lamp.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg with Rev. Melvern McRoberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery at Mineral Wells. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the funeral home.

