Advertisement

Obituary: Thompson, Iva “Mae”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iva “Mae” Thompson, 95, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Stonerise Parkersburg.

She was born August 11, 1926, in Tuckers Creek, WV, a daughter of the late James S. and Mary E. Davis Thompson.

Mae was a graduate of Wirt Country High School. She worked various jobs throughout her life which included working in restaurants, the Greyhound Bus Terminal, Union News, and cleaning houses.

She leaves behind several nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Herbert, and George Thompson; and sisters, Elizabeth Gant, Blendina Dye, and Mildred Lamp.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg with Rev. Melvern McRoberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery at Mineral Wells. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a memory or message of comfort with her family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charges after meth allegedly found in student's sweatshirt at school
Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in student’s sweatshirt at school
Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Ohio man dies in crash
Jessica Lynch speaks to Emerson Elementary students
Former soldier POW Jessica Lynch talks with area students about significance of Veterans Day
The upper back part of the Alpha XI Delta Sorority house saw the most damage from the fire.
Marietta College sorority house fire under investigation, fundraiser set up to help students affected

Latest News

James Arthur Bell obit
Obituary: Bell, James Arthur
Rose Stevens obit
Obituary: Stevens, Rose Mary
Barbara Ann Hall obit
Obituary: Hall, Barbara Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rouse, Robin G.