Ohio man dies in crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is dead following a truck crash in Meigs County.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on Dexter Road near State Route 124.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol a pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Tyler Gaus, from Ironton, OH, was heading north on county road 10.

The truck went off the right side of the road and into a culvert. The truck pulled back onto the road and overturned on its left side in a creek.

The Highway Patrol says that Gaus, who was killed in the crash, was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash happened around 9:05 p.m.

The road was closed for close to 2 hours after the crash.

