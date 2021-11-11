Advertisement

Ohio man dies in crash

(MGN Photo)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is dead following a truck crash in Meigs County.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on Dexter Road near State Route 124.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol a pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Tyler Gaus, from Ironton, OH, was heading north on county road 10.

The truck went off the right side of the road and into a culvert.  The truck pulled back onto the road and overturned on its left side in a creek.

The Highway Patrol says that Gaus, who was killed in the crash, was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash happened around 9:05 p.m.

The road was closed for close to 2 hours after the crash.

