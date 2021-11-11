Advertisement

Remains found near Nelsonville believed to be those of missing man

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A missing Nelsonville man is believed to be found dead after Athens County authorities discovered human remains near his home on Wednesday.

The Athens County Prosecutors Office says Bryan Kyle Bridgeman, 30, was last seen leaving his home on June 4, 2021.

He was reported missing a few days later.

Prosecutors say the investigation into his disappearance has led investigators across state lines to South Carolina and Alabama.

They say a number of search warrants have been served, and sheriff’s deputies have followed every lead.

Authorities have made an arrest connected to the investigation as well.

Lindsey Woolever Coon has been charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, among other felonies.

Authorities say new information led them to an area near Bridgeman’s home on Wednesday, where human remains were found.

Though testing is being done to confirm it, investigators believe the remains belong to Bridgeman.

The case is still under investigation.

