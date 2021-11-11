Advertisement

Two crashes on Murdoch within minutes

Five total vehicles involved in the crashes Thursday afternoon
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Early Thursday afternoon, emergency crews responded to two separate crashes on the same stretch of Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg.

The first crash took place in front of the new West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine office and involved three vehicles.

According to Parkersburg Police, one of the vehicles had to be towed while the other two were able to be driven from the scene. Officials say no passengers were taken from the scene by ambulance.

The second crash took place just down the road in front of Advanced Auto Parts. Parkersburg Police say both vehicles had to be towed and one passenger was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was slowed while crews worked to remove the vehicles. Traffic returned to normal a little after one o’clock.

