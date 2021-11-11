Advertisement

Veteran comes back to Parkersburg with “Top Dog” winning canine

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Naz.

He is a three-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepard, an explosive detection dog, and a winner of A&E’s “Top Dog” show.

“It’s a pretty interesting story with Naz,” says owner, Robi Taylor. “He had three homes before I got him. About that six-month mark I decided he’s a pretty special dog and I’m going to keep him for myself. So, coming from nothing, to a dog nobody wanted, to quote-on-quote America’s top dog is a pretty awesome story.”

Taylor is a Parkersburg native and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, serving from 2012-2018 with the Air Force.

He’s also Naz’s handler and co-winner of “Top Dog.”

“He has literally changed my life,” says Taylor. “With a high-drive dog like this he has to be my priority, day-in and day-out. The relationship that we have is incredible.”

Taylor says that relationship helped the pair win “Top Dog.” He says it’s also what keeps him going after his time in the Air Force.

“I would say just the bond that we have together, the relationship that we have. It helps in all aspects. It keeps me busy; it keeps my mind off of things. It’s what I do for work. And this is just one extra thing that I can add to his resume, to help me with my business as well,” says Taylor.

While Taylor is proud of his best bud—he says Naz doesn’t think too much about his “Top Dog” award.

“He has no idea. All he wants to do is work for his ball or for some food and he’s happy.”

Taylor says that Naz will be going to west point soon to get some more training.

Taylor says he was given $30 thousand for winning “Top Dog.”

He gave five thousand to Project K9 Hero, and another five thousand to the International Casino and Resort Working Dogs Association.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorority house catches fire
Sorority house catches fire on Fifth Street in Marietta
Two cars crash in Vienna on the corner of River Road and 23rd Street
One person arrested after two-car crash near Vienna Public Library
Sunshine Bracewell obit
Obituary: Bracewell, Sunshine O.
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
There will be four weeks of sweepstakes.
Introducing round 3 of “Do it for Baby Dog”

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Alpha Xi Delta Sorority recovering following house fire
WTAP News @ 5 - Alpha Xi Delta Sorority recovering following house fire
Mineral Wells Elementary honors veterans with parade
Mineral Wells Elementary salutes local veterans
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Governor, W.Va. health leaders continue to stress need for people to get booster shots
WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre Dental Studio offering free services to military members
WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre Dental Studio offering free services to military members