Veteran comes back to Parkersburg with “Top Dog” winning canine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Naz.

He is a three-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepard, an explosive detection dog, and a winner of A&E’s “Top Dog” show.

“It’s a pretty interesting story with Naz,” says owner, Robi Taylor. “He had three homes before I got him. About that six-month mark I decided he’s a pretty special dog and I’m going to keep him for myself. So, coming from nothing, to a dog nobody wanted, to quote-on-quote America’s top dog is a pretty awesome story.”

Taylor is a Parkersburg native and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, serving from 2012-2018 with the Air Force.

He’s also Naz’s handler and co-winner of “Top Dog.”

“He has literally changed my life,” says Taylor. “With a high-drive dog like this he has to be my priority, day-in and day-out. The relationship that we have is incredible.”

Taylor says that relationship helped the pair win “Top Dog.” He says it’s also what keeps him going after his time in the Air Force.

“I would say just the bond that we have together, the relationship that we have. It helps in all aspects. It keeps me busy; it keeps my mind off of things. It’s what I do for work. And this is just one extra thing that I can add to his resume, to help me with my business as well,” says Taylor.

While Taylor is proud of his best bud—he says Naz doesn’t think too much about his “Top Dog” award.

“He has no idea. All he wants to do is work for his ball or for some food and he’s happy.”

Taylor says that Naz will be going to west point soon to get some more training.

Taylor says he was given $30 thousand for winning “Top Dog.”

He gave five thousand to Project K9 Hero, and another five thousand to the International Casino and Resort Working Dogs Association.

