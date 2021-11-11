Veteran recounts rewarding time being an Army Corps nurse in Vietnam

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -Being a nurse is no easy job. That’s especially true if you’re an army corps nurse working in a hospital in a foreign country. But for Vienna veteran Sue Rhymer, her best nursing experiences happened while being an army cops nurse stationed in Vietnam.

“First thing they tell yah, don’t worry about the little things, take it one day at a time., that’s what they told us. But, it was scary because during that war you never knew where the enemy was,” Rhymer said.

Even in the scariest moments, Rhymer said she felt secure because her husband Peter, who she married just three weeks before being stationed in Pleiku, Vietnam, was sent to the same evacuation hospital as her.

“We just recently celebrated our 52nd wedding anniversary. I figured if you can spend a year in Vietnam in your first year of marriage, it ought to bond something,” Rhymer said.

Rhymer and her husband both worked at a 360-bed hospital for a year. She treated both civilians and soldiers. Many injured soldiers, Rhymer says, were brought in from the jungle on helicopters. She recounts today one particular patient that she still remembers.

“He had not taken his anti-malaria drugs. And we worked and worked. He had a temperature of 106…and we worked and worked. We had to stand on chairs to do CPR because the beds aren’t the kind that is going to crank up and down. We lost him, it had gone to his brain,” Rhymer said.

Despite these tragic situations, Rhymer says the job was rewarding.

“You were so busy trying to take care of patients that you didn’t think about other things. You were very task-oriented. Really, it’s the best nursing I’ve ever done because you felt needed, you were appreciated, the guys were so respectful,” Rhymer said.

Now looking back at her time serving, Rhymer says her abroad made her appreciate being an American on a whole new level.

“I know people don’t think we have a lot of freedoms but we do have a lot of freedoms and with that freedom comes responsibility and that’s to honor our flag, obey our laws and just be thankful to be born in this country.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.