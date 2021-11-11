Advertisement

WATCH | Family, officials tell the story of a lost World War 2 soldier’s return

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Private First Class James “Wilmer” White was laid to rest in Meigs County on June 12, 2021, almost 77 years after he was reportedly killed while fighting in World War 2.

White had been fighting the Japanese in what was called Burma at the time, but is now known as Myanmar.

Officials believe he died on July 2, 1944 and was buried as an unidentified soldier in Burma.

His body was then moved numerous times over the years, before it was exhumed again for laboratory testing in 2018.

Officials were able to identify him and contact his closest living relative, a niece just a few years younger than him.

That niece, Marie Johnson, met with U.S. Army officials in May to arrange his funeral.

She had the option to bury him in Arlington National Cemetery or in Dayton National Cemetery, but chose a small family graveyard in Meigs County.

Johnson said White would have wanted to be buried with his parents there.

You learn more about his journey home by watching the video above or by reading our previous coverage here and here.

