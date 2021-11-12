Alpha Xi Delta sorority house fire being investigated as arson

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The fire that erupted at a Marietta College Sorority house Tuesday night is being treated as an act of arson.

Marietta Fire Chief C.W. Durham says they are still working with the Ohio State Fire Marshal to determine how the fire at the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority house on 5th street in Marietta was started.

Durham says the department believes someone purposefully started the fire. He says the person who started the house fire could have started two other fires that occurred possibly the same day as the sorority house fire.

A small brush fire occurred near the Frontier Shopping Center and another fire occurred near Mound Cemetery in Marietta.

The fire department is asking for the public’s help in solving this case. Anyone who has photos or videos of the fire should contact the Marietta Fire Department at 740-376-2007 or by visiting the Marietta Police Department’s website at www.mariettaoh.net.

