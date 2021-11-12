Advertisement

Carlee Nelson signs to W.V.U. Gymnastics team

Carlee Nelson signs with WVU for gymnastics
Carlee Nelson signs with WVU for gymnastics(Chris Thompson)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Carlee Nelson, from Fort Frye High School, has made her college decision to sign with the West Virginia Mountaineers Gymnastics team.

Carlee held her signing ceremony at Gymniks in Vienna, surrounded by her coaches, trainers, and friends and family.

Carlee is well-decorated in her gymnastics career, as in the 2021 West Virginia State Championships she finished first in the balance beam, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise.

Carlee chose WVU because of the relationships she hopes to build with her teammates and coaches.

