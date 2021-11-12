House believed to be abandoned catches fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What the Wood County Dispatch believes to be an abandoned house caught fire early Friday morning in Parkersburg.

Dispatch received the call for the fire 2:02 a.m. for the blaze on the 800 block of Virginia Avenue. No injuries were reported, and crews were able to put out the fire and clear the scene within the hour.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene, as did Camden Clark Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.