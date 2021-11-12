A look back at Veterans Day in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week in Marietta, thirty veterans were honored with a brick laying at Armory Square.

“We will continue to be selling these bricks and when we get a number like we have tonight, we’ll do another dedication. We’ll have a representative of the Veterans Affairs here... It’s a great way to remember them.” - Harley Noland, Armory Square Inc. Board President

“I think it’s a great way to honor all the veterans that live in this area. We’re just a small town and they need to know we appreciate what they’ve done.” - Barb and Ralph Palmer, ordered bricks for seven family members

Samantha Cavalli visited the Belpre Dental Studio where they were offering free services for servicemen and women.

Many local restaraunts and organizations gave free meals.

Edison Middle School held an assembly and its annual “Thank a Veteran” sign rally, Mineral Wells Elementary put on a parade, and students at Emerson Elementary and Belpre High School got to here from former U.S. Soldier P.O.W. Jessica Lynch.

“I don’t look at myself as a hero. I don’t look at myself as a celebrity or someone who should be doing interviews like this. I feel that I was just a survivor.” - Jessica Lynch, U.S. Soldier P.O.W.

We had the privilege of speaking with many veterans over the course of the week, Mithcell Blahut spoke with a Parkersburg native and veteran of the war in Afghanistan whose dog Naz took home a prize on a popular television competition.

“I would say just the bond that we have together... the relationship that we have... it helps in all aspects. It keeps me busy. It keeps my mind off things. It’s what I do for work. So, this is just one extra thing that I can add to his resume.” - Robi Taylor, Afghanistan veteran

And after a year of cancelled events, this Veterans Day saw the return of many area parades and ceremonies.

“They gave up two or four years because their country called them to serve. And what’s humbling to me... in two to four years – I was talking to some of them today – they suffered more in four years than I suffered in thirty.” - Capt. David Ozeroff, U.S. Navy Veteran (Ret.)

One veteran, Alfred Venham, who served in the military for over thirty years says getting involved with the local veterans organizations is the best way to give back to those who have given us so much.

