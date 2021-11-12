Marietta Sweet Corn Festival officially ending

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Sweet Corn Festival is officially ending.

The annual summertime festival will be shutting down for good after its previous cancellation for this year.

Officials a part of the event say that because of the low amount of volunteers available and the aging of the usual volunteers, the festival cannot happen.

The festival’s vice chairperson, Mark Doebrich, says that the festival needs a large group of volunteers every year.

“Without a volunteer crew of between one hundred and two hundred volunteers we cannot put on the event,” says Doebrich.

Officials with the festival say that if someone else would like to take over the event that they are more than willing to.

