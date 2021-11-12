Advertisement

Marietta Sweet Corn Festival officially ending

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Sweet Corn Festival is officially ending.

The annual summertime festival will be shutting down for good after its previous cancellation for this year.

Officials a part of the event say that because of the low amount of volunteers available and the aging of the usual volunteers, the festival cannot happen.

The festival’s vice chairperson, Mark Doebrich, says that the festival needs a large group of volunteers every year.

“Without a volunteer crew of between one hundred and two hundred volunteers we cannot put on the event,” says Doebrich.

Officials with the festival say that if someone else would like to take over the event that they are more than willing to.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio man dies in crash
Semi-truck crash along I-77 SB
Two crashes grind I-77 traffic to a halt
Parents charges after meth allegedly found in student's sweatshirt at school
Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in student’s sweatshirt at school
Two crashes on Murdoch within minutes
Two crashes on Murdoch within minutes
Officials looking into the abandoned house
House believed to be abandoned catches fire

Latest News

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
People gather outside Marietta Memorial Hospital to protest vaccine mandate
Sorority house catches fire
Alpha Xi Delta sorority house fire being investigated as arson
Pleasants County Parks and Recreation Dept. showcasing Harvest Festival this Saturday
Pleasants County Parks and Recreation Dept. showcasing Harvest Festival this Saturday
Abandoned House Fire
House believed to be abandoned catches fire, 11/12/21