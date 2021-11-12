News Washington County Wild Life officer among small group of women to be in role

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There’s a new officer in town in Washington County, and she will be joining a small group of women to be a wildlife officer in the state of Ohio.

Jade Heizer hails from the Dayton area and is transitioning from being an at-large wildlife officer in central Ohio. She is now one of just three women currently named a county wildlife officer in the state of Ohio. Heizer says while she’s somewhat shocked to know she’s one of few women to hold the position, she says she’s primarily focused on learning the terrain of SouthEast Ohio and how to serve its residents.

“It’s an adventure, it’s new terrain. All the hills and stuff are nice. Having the Ohio River and having a varying state across the river is different from working in the very center of the state so that’s exciting,” Heizer said.

“You get more sightings of black bears and bobcats down here then central obviously. I feel like you get to do more traditional game warden work down here…a lot of deer and turkey enforcement even in higher amounts than you do in central so it’s just kind of a nice change of pace.”

Heizer says she has always loved animals and is preparing for deer hunting season. Youth Deer Gun Season starts November 20th and Deer Gun Week starts November 29th. Heizer says if anyone has any questions related to wildlife law and regulation can call 1-800-POACHER or 1-800-WILDLIFE.

