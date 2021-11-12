Advertisement

Obituary: Arthur, Brooklyn Kay

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Brooklyn Kay Arthur, 9, of Parkersburg died November 7, 2021, at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.  She was born on March 29, 2012, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of Ashley Brooke Arthur and Benjamin F. Pence.

Brooklyn attended Franklin Elementary School as a Fourth Grader and enjoyed painting, art, and playing video games.  She had a special way with people, touching everybody she met.  She never took life for granted and always wanted to help and comfort those around her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sisters, Jaelyn Arthur, Sophia Pena, Kaylee Jameson; two brothers, Max and Silas; maternal grandfather, Richard (fiancée Buffie Gerst) Arthur; maternal grandmother Donna Arthur; paternal grandparents Fred and Brenda Malone-Pence; step-father, Christopher Pena, who helped raise her; several aunts and uncles including Kasie Starcher, Heather Lowe, Steve Arthur, Ralph Gillenwater, and Marsha Worthington

Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 pm at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church with Janelle Skinner officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Belpre.

Visitation will be held Sunday 4-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Jesse Crew or Jennifer Roton, memo line: Angel Fund, c/o Franklin Elementary School, 1511 Division Street Ext, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

