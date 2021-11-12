Obituary: Farris, Gary L.

Gary L. Farris, 74 of Parkersburg passed away November 10, 2021.

He was born in Dallas, Texas the son of the late Albert “Dutch” and Dovie Virginia Ferguson Farris.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 in January of 1964 and served aboard the USS Waddell until he was honorably discharged in February of 1967. He had worked as a Salesman his entire career and was the Founder and Director of the Veterans Museum of the Mid Ohio Valley. He was a talented Model builder of ships, planes, and tanks and had taught Model Building Classes at the Museum. He was baptized by Ron Laughery at the Belpre Church of Christ and was currently a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife whom he married on December 12, 1997, Melva Lee Shutts Farris of Parkersburg. His children, Cory Farris and Hannah Farris. His grandchildren, Preston, Jacob, Amanda, Bailey, Tristan, Nakoah, Elliot and Payton. One great-grandson, Paxton. His stepchildren, Alma Lee Barnes (William), Melinda Lee Rader (Paul), and Lewis Lee. His step-grandchildren, Skylar, Aidan, Lenae, Marcella, Peyton, Avery, Myra, Tamara, Anika, Kendrick, and Calista. One brother, Martin Farris.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Adrianne Farris, and his brother, Dennis Farris.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Evangelist Ron Laughery officiating.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens with military graveside rites by Parkersburg American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00-8:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

