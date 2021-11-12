Obituary: Fiore, Hunter

Hunter Fiore, 23, of Parkersburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

He was born January 22, 1998, in Parkersburg, a son of Gabriel K. and Candace C. Clegg Fiore of Parkersburg.

Hunter was a Parkersburg High School graduate and played on the football team. He enjoyed sports, computer gaming, cooking, and playing with his dogs, Theo and Hera. Hunter especially loved spending time with his family and most of all his nieces.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Chelsey Hinkle (Bill) of Parkersburg; brother, Gage Fiore of Parkersburg; paternal grandparents, Linda Fiore of Parkersburg and Michael Fiore (Julie) of Mineral Wells; maternal grandparents, Leslie “Bub” and Pamela Clegg of Lubeck; two nieces, Peyton and Araya Hinkle; aunt, Cassidy Foust (Caleb); uncle, Josh Clegg; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a celebration of life held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Hunter’s family.

