Obituary: Gaston, Nellie V.

Nellie V. Gaston, 87, of Parkersburg died November 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 19, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Wilber W. and Vada Myers Snyder.

She was a homemaker and member of Grace Gospel Church of Christ. She was a member of the White Shrine #4 and Drill Team, receiving her 50-year member pin. She loved ironing, gardening, painting, and sprint car racing. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Willows Nursing Home, Salvation Army, and was generous of her time serving others.

Nellie is survived by three children, Wilma (Leon) Johnson of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kasondra (David) Miller of Palm City, FL, Glen T. (Jenifer) Gaston of Williamstown; six grandchildren, Michael, Nathon, Alisha, Eric, Kristen, Kristopher; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Snyder of Belleville, Stanley (Linda) Snyder of Parkersburg; two sisters, Ruth (Donald) Drain of Parkersburg, Janet (David) Burton of Parkersburg; special friend, Maurine Mace and her loving caregiving team, “Nellie’s Girls”.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgel T. Gaston; one sister, Wanda Mae Lott; three brothers, Dale, Gerald, and Gary Snyder.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend David Cumpston officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society

