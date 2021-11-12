Advertisement

Obituary: Ogden, Juanita “Sis”

Juanita Ogden obit
Juanita Ogden obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Juanita “Sis” Ogden, 83, of Vienna, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

She was born December 21, 1937, in Vienna, WV, a daughter of the late H. Frank and Audrey J. “Flip” Eddy Miller.

Sis was a member of Rosemar Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Don Ogden; daughters, Lori McNemar (Rick) and Tracy Eaton (Jamey); sons, Rick Ogden (Barb) and Jim Ogden (Melissa); grandchildren, Lindsay Cole (Randy), Ethan Ogden (Lindsey), J.D. Ogden, Jesse Eaton, Jacob Glaspell (Kara) and Samantha Thomas (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Natalie Cole and Braxton Ogden; sisters, Shirley Stroehman (Bill) and Kay Holbert; and her precious cat, Rovena.

In addition to her parents, Sis was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Tom Holbert.

The family would like to thank her caregiver and friend, Della Poling and Amedysis Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Minister Eddie Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 am till the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

