Obituary: Shafer, Cheryl I.

Cheryl I. Shafer, 70, of Elkview, formerly of Walton, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio, after an extended illness.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include a stepson and daughter-in-law, Billy Ray and Christine Shafer of Reedy; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Wayne Cummings of Elkview; six step-grandchildren, Amber Wilson, Josh Shafer, Stephanie Shafer, Jessica Elswick, Matthew Shafer, and Kaitlyn Shafer; step-great-grandchildren, Ethan Marks Payton Pauley, Lilly Elswick, and Jacob Elswick; many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 14 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. David Young officiating. Burial will be in the Rocky Branch Cemetery, Walton.

The visitation will be one hour before the funeral service.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

