Obituary: Winans, Charles Richard (Butch)

Charles Richard (Butch) Winans, 78, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 9, 2021, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

He was born November 10, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Everett Winans and Freda Mae Taggart WInans.

Charles graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965. He retired from Dupont, where he worked as an Operator and Trainer. He was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church and a long-time athletic booster of Parkersburg South High School. Charles enjoyed sports, gardening, and socializing. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Susan Boice Winans; son, Michael (Heidi) Winans; brother, Ira (Ann) Winans; sisters, Patsy Winans, Norma (Sam) Bailey; step-grandchildren, David Burns, Emily (Michael) Crabtree; step-great-grandchildren, Sophia Ward, Gavin Burns, Claire Crabtree; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-granddaughter, Lindsey Ward; and his brother, Marvin Winans.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. and 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

