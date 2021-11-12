Advertisement

Parades, ceremonies back for Veterans Day 2021

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Full ceremonies, including a military salute, parade, wreath laying and military fly-over, returned to Parkersburg City Park Thursday as the city’s annual Veterans Day observance was held for the first time since 2019.

Veterans in 2020 held a brief ceremony at City Park, but the parade and other activities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

