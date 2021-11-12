Pleasants County Parks and Recreation Dept. showcasing Harvest Festival this Saturday

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Parks and Recreation Department is giving residents this year’s Harvest Festival.

The festival will be taking place this Saturday from four to ten in the evening at Dave Wilson field.

Officials say that there will be plenty of local vendors attending as well as games for kids to play.

Park officials say that they want to put on this event for residents. Especially with the many cancellations of activities because of the pandemic, and bringing people together in the community.

“St. Marys/Belmont area is a very tightknit community. And I feel like this is just something that kind of shows how close we are as a community. How much we support each other. Just a fun thing for us to come and do together, to spend time just as a community,” says projects manager, Jennifer Schneider.

Schneider says that there is no admission to get into the festival.

