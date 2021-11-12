Sunset Funeral Homes holds service for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s an honor for us to do this. We take the veterans very seriously here,” says Sunset Funeral Homes general manager, Dwight Ullman.

Sunset Funeral Homes is taking time this Veterans Day to honor the one-hundredth anniversary of the tomb of the unknown soldier.

“It’s an honor to be here with all these veterans today and to celebrate that,” says Ullman. “Because we have too many of unknowns that, we only have three laying there, but there’s others out there. So, we have to honor and honor all the veterans.”

Wreaths were laid by all branches of the military and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac warner was the guest speaker.

“That represents the ultimate,” says Warner. “Somebody who gave their life and unknown to God. And that’s what this hundredth anniversary makes it so special that we’re gathered here today at a cemetery where so many people who have served our country are now laid to rest.”

John Kelly was one of the veterans attending Thursday’s ceremony.

He was an Air Force Honor Guard and worked at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for more than two years.

“That’s a very hallowed honor for someone. It brings back a lot. It’s quite an honor to be selected to do that. And we look at the tomb and it’s a reminder of those individuals who served our nation and never came back,” says Kelly. “It is a humbling experience to be able to participate in a program like this to honor those folks who have defended our nation.”

Sunset Funeral Homes also provided a food drive for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32.

The food drive is continuing for tomorrow from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon.

