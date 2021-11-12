Two crashes grind I-77 traffic to a halt

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two crashes within half an hour of each other caused traffic along I-77 Southbound to slow to a crawl Thursday night.

The Wood County 911 Center says that neither crash led to anyone being transported to the hospital.

Dispatch received the call for the first crash at 9:23 p.m., after a semi-truck struck a guardrail along mile marker 182. The second crash involved one car being rear-ended by another at 9:54 at mile marker 183.

While traffic was slowed, and even stopped, for a period of time, the scene was eventually cleared.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene, along with the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department. The Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department also responded, and helped redirect traffic.

