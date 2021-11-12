Advertisement

Two crashes grind I-77 traffic to a halt

Semi-truck crash along I-77 SB
Semi-truck crash along I-77 SB(Scarlet Sheppard | WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two crashes within half an hour of each other caused traffic along I-77 Southbound to slow to a crawl Thursday night.

The Wood County 911 Center says that neither crash led to anyone being transported to the hospital.

Dispatch received the call for the first crash at 9:23 p.m., after a semi-truck struck a guardrail along mile marker 182. The second crash involved one car being rear-ended by another at 9:54 at mile marker 183.

While traffic was slowed, and even stopped, for a period of time, the scene was eventually cleared.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene, along with the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department. The Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department also responded, and helped redirect traffic.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio man dies in crash
Parents charges after meth allegedly found in student's sweatshirt at school
Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in student’s sweatshirt at school
Two crashes on Murdoch within minutes
Two crashes on Murdoch within minutes
Remains found near Nelsonville believed to be those of missing man
Jessica Lynch speaks to Emerson Elementary students
Former soldier POW Jessica Lynch talks with area students about significance of Veterans Day

Latest News

Mary Anne Ketelsen honored as the YMCA of Parkersburg's recipient of the 2021 Heart of Our...
YMCA of Parkersburg honors Mary Anne Ketelsen as the recipient of the Heart of Our Community Award
Parades, ceremonies back for Veterans Day 2021
Parades, ceremonies back for Veterans Day 2021
Sunset Funeral Homes holds service for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Sunset Funeral Home holds service for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
James Wilmer White
WATCH | Family, officials tell the story of a lost World War 2 soldier’s return