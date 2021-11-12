YMCA of Parkersburg honors Mary Anne Ketelsen as the recipient of the Heart of Our Community Award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On November 11, the YMCA of Parkersburg honored Mary Anne Ketelsen as the recipient of the 2021 Heart of Our Community Award at the Parkersburg Arts Center.

According to the news release sent by the YMCA of Parkersburg, Ketelsen became the majority owner of Mister Bee Potato Chip Company, in 2015, after working ten years alongside her mother in the family business Welch Oil and Gas Company.

In 2020 Ketelsen was recognized as one of West Virginia’s “Wonder Women” by WV Living Magazine and honored by the state with the Distinguished West Virginian Award.

Ketelsen said she found out she was receiving the award three weeks ago and felt not only humble and honored but also shocked and surprised.

“I’m glad people feel that I’m part of the community and that I try to do things that help our community,” Ketelsen said.

She said her mom was her best friend, and if she were still here, she would be proud.

“Mom would say, ‘Mary Anne, you can do more,’” Ketelsen said. “That was her quote all the time. If I said ‘mom thank you,’ she’d say, ‘I can always do more,’ so I’m taking it from her.”

The event featured a live performance from the Actors Guild of Parkersburg and video messages from Dr. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University and Retired Major General Jim Hoyer of the West Virginia National Guard.

