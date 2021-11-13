CLICK HERE TO WATCH: W. Va. High School Playoff Football

Advertisement

Greenbrier West @ Williamstown
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy A Block
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch Williamstown host Greenbrier West.

The 6th rated Yellow Jackets face the 11th rated Cavaliers in the first round of the West Virginia State High School Football playoffs.

The game is scheduled for a 1:30 pm kick-off.

WTAP will air a special pregame special, Countdown to Kickoff starting at 1:00 pm.

You can watch the pregame and game on TV on our MeTV channel, which is Suddenlink channel 19, and CAS channel 84. There will also be a replay of the game at 11:30 p.m., on WOVA. Jim Wharton, Mike Hayden, and Zach Miles will have the call of the game.

