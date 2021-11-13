Advertisement

Red cross gives away smoke detectors

By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red cross has partnered with wood county fire departments in order to keep the community safe.

Wood county fire departments will be giving away and installing smoke detectors for the community for free. Approaching the winter season it is important to make sure your detectors are up to date. More furnaces and space heaters will start being used which increases the chances of house fires.

If you are looking for a check-up or installation for your smoke detector. give your local fire department a call

