Zonta club’s unique boutique is back

By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Marietta, OH (WTAP) - The Zonta club gave away clothing today to help support their scholarship and outreach program. The club was started in 1919 in Buffalo, NY to help empower women through service and advocacy.

Today the unique boutique was brought back to the MOV in order to help for a great cause. The center was packed with women shopping for affordable clothes and most were there for different reasons. Some were there for professional clothing, some were there for pajamas and others were there for accessories.

This cause has helped many women not only in the MOV but women international.

“That’s what we would like to be able to provide here are opportunities for people to develop there wardrobe in order to succeed in life. To make themselves feel better but also fit in,” said Zonta president Keri Dunn.

The club will hold another semi-annual event in April.

