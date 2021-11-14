Frances Hagedorn celebrates her 101st birthday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was a celebration of life for Frances Hagedorn who turned 101 today.

As she walked out of her door she was greeted with a happy birthday sung by many people who gathered to celebrate. Hagedorn was then given a quilt by a woman who delivers her groceries.

Frances was born on November 14, 1920 and has recently just stopped driving. She has lived through 18 presidencies and once worked at a factory that paid $1/hour.

A lot has changed since the time of her birth both good and bad but Hagedorn stays upbeat and positive no matter what the situation is. Maybe that is the key to a long, healthy life that we are all trying to figure out but Hagedorn says she doesn’t know that key so we will continue to keep looking.

“She is just an amazing person. To be 101 she has such a positive attitude and nothing gets her down,” said assistant Brooke Tucker.

Hagedorn is an inspiration to all people around her with her personality that radiates to all.

